Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: A Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images from Monday showing it occupying much of a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital. The vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies. The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus. Ukrainians have been valiantly fighting every inch of ground since the start of the Russian invasion last Thursday but Vladimir Putin is throwing much more armoury and troops into the battle. The Russian military assault on Ukraine enters its sixth day on Tuesday. Kyiv and other cities have been under siege with shelling and street battles but Russia has been struggling to make significant breakthroughs. Now a 40 mile long convoy, reported by a US private company, shows that there will be plenty more fighting ahead. Maxar Technologies published the images and also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the Ukraine border.Also Read - US Expels 12 Russian Diplomats at United Nations, Citing 'Espionage Activities'

  • 8:38 AM IST

    Biden says Americans should not worry about nuclear war after Russian actions

    US President Joe Biden said on Monday Americans should not worry about a nuclear war after Moscow put its nuclear deterrent on high alert amid a barrage of Western reprisals over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response to a question about whether US citizens should be concerned about a nuclear war breaking out, Biden said “no.” White House officials said earlier in the day the United States sees no reason to change its nuclear alert levels at this time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    G7 and allies will urge international community to unite against Russia, says Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday the G7 nations will urge the international community to unite against Russia.“It is important that all members of the international community respond resolutely to Russia’s acts,” Kishida told reporters in a news conference after a call with G7 leaders and allies. Kishida said the G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — and their partners had also agreed to help Ukrainian refugees following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    Gold prices dip as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks underway: Gold prices eased on Tuesday after strong performances in the past few sessions, as Russian and Ukrainian officials began ceasefire talks and Western countries ramped up sanctions against Moscow, dampening the demand for safe-haven assets.

  • 8:25 AM IST

    Blinken condemns “Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and mounting civilian deaths”

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned reports of “Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and mounting civilian deaths,” according to the State Department. Blinken made the comments while on a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday.

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Operation Ganga: The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania). Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport.

  • 8:03 AM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to other leaders to condemn “President Putin’s brutal war, and we’re working together to hold Russia accountable and support Ukraine.”

  • 7:59 AM IST

    International Ice Hockey Federation Council, in a statement, suspends all Russian and Belarusian National Teams and Clubs from participation in every age category and in all IIHF competitions or events, until further notice.
    The IIHF Council withdraws the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship hosting rights from Russia. It will initiate discussions in the coming months to find a new host for the event.

  • 7:58 AM IST

    Taiwan to follow SWIFT move, sends medical aid to Ukraine

    Taiwan will join moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system and has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to show support for the international “democratic camp,” the government said on Tuesday. Taiwan has joined with Western-led allies in putting sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed cross-party sympathy for the Ukrainian people, seeing parallels with what Taipei views as Beijing’s threats against the island.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

    The Walt Disney Co DIS.N said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, “Turning Red,” citing the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis.” Disney is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

    “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation” Disney said in a statement. “In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance.”

  • 7:53 AM IST

    EU Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman, Journalists, Russian Billionaire Oligarchs Fridman Among Others

    The European Union announced sanctions against 26 additional individuals on Monday, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and businessmen active in the oil, banking, finance sectors, as well as government members, high-level military people, and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda,” marking the latest measure from the West to cripple Russia economically for its invasion of Ukraine. Read more