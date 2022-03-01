Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: A Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images from Monday showing it occupying much of a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital. The vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies. The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus. Ukrainians have been valiantly fighting every inch of ground since the start of the Russian invasion last Thursday but Vladimir Putin is throwing much more armoury and troops into the battle. The Russian military assault on Ukraine enters its sixth day on Tuesday. Kyiv and other cities have been under siege with shelling and street battles but Russia has been struggling to make significant breakthroughs. Now a 40 mile long convoy, reported by a US private company, shows that there will be plenty more fighting ahead. Maxar Technologies published the images and also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the Ukraine border.Also Read - US Expels 12 Russian Diplomats at United Nations, Citing 'Espionage Activities'

