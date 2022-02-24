New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any foreign attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’. Soon after his announcement, power explosions were heard in Kyiv and also across Ukraine, including towns in the east, like Kramatorsk, close to areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists. For the unversed, the Russian President’s declaration came at the same time as the UN Security Council in an emergency meeting was imploring him to stop pushing more troops towards Ukraine.Also Read - 'Intimidate People With Efforts, Not Words': Ronit Roy Reveals Why He Isn’t After Social Media |Watch Interview

Here’s Why Did Russia Invade Ukraine?

Justifying his stance, Putin, in a televised address said that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the US had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. He asserted that clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces were "inevitable" and "only a question of time". Putin also assured that Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine. "Ukrainian people would be able "to choose freely" who runs the country and reiterated that his country's actions were in self-defence", he stated. The Russian leader also accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees, and credulously claimed that Russia doesn't intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to "demilitarize" it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

He also urged the Ukrainian soldiers who are facing off Russian-backed rebels to lay down weapons and return to their homes. He also told them that their “fathers and grandfathers did not fight so they could help neo-Nazis”.

Biden Condemns Putin’s Latest Move

Condemning Putin’s latest move as “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces”, US President Joe Biden said that the Russian leader has “chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said: “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the US and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”