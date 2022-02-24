Russia Ukraine War News Updates: What We Know So FarAlso Read - Ukraine Shuts Airports, Declares Some Airspace As 'Danger Areas' Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia
- Putin Declares Special Military Ops in Ukraine
- Putin’s order is followed by Russian military action in Ukraine
- Explosions across Kyiv and Ukraine
- Putin urges Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home.”
- Russia calls in action against Ukrainian “aggression”
- The US terms Russia military action “false flag” operation by Moscow to offer up a pretext for an invasion.
- World markets crash after Russia invades Ukraine
- International oil prices hit the $100-mark
- Explosions in Dnipro
- Earlier, Putin secured approval to use armed forces abroad and a Kremlin spokesperson said that Russian-backed leaders in eastern Ukraine requested military assistance, AP reports.
- US President Joe Biden said in a statement, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”
