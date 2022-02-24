Russia Ukraine War News Updates: What We Know So FarAlso Read - Ukraine Shuts Airports, Declares Some Airspace As 'Danger Areas' Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia

  • Putin Declares Special Military Ops in Ukraine
  • Putin’s order is followed by Russian military action in Ukraine
  •  Explosions across Kyiv and Ukraine
  • Putin urges Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home.”
  • Russia calls in action against Ukrainian “aggression”
  • The US terms Russia military action “false flag” operation by Moscow to offer up a pretext for an invasion.
  • World markets crash after Russia invades Ukraine
  • International oil prices hit the $100-mark
  • Explosions in Dnipro
  • Earlier, Putin secured approval to use armed forces abroad and a Kremlin spokesperson said that Russian-backed leaders in eastern Ukraine requested military assistance, AP reports.
  • US President Joe Biden said in a statement, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

India.com is bringing you the Updates from the Russia-Ukraine Crisis that has kept the world on its toes.

Live Updates

  • 12:23 AM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 11:44 PM IST

    Jaishankar speaks to Slovakia Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok on Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Foreign Minister of Slovakia, Ivan Korcok. “Discussed situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia,” EAM said

  • 11:19 PM IST

    The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, reports Reuters quoting an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Joe Biden on Ukraine crisis: This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    Russian military says first day of Ukraine invasion ‘successful’

  • 11:03 PM IST

    Boris Johnson on Ukraine crisis: Russian President Putin will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement on Ukraine in Parliament

  • 10:53 PM IST

    PM Modi and President Putin agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest: PMO

  • 10:53 PM IST

    PM Modi speaks to Russian President Putin: President Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue: PMO

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Russian banks would be excluded from London’s financial system as part of further sanctions: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement on Ukraine in Parliament

  • 10:48 PM IST

    UK to ban Russia’s Aeroflot, sanction banks, businesses, oligarchs, says PM Boris Johnson