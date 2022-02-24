Russia Ukraine War News LIVE: What We Know So FarAlso Read - Ukraine Shuts Airports, Declares Some Airspace As 'Danger Areas' Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia

Putin Declares Special Military Ops in Ukraine

Putin’s order is followed by Russian military action in Ukraine

Explosions across Kyiv and Ukraine

Putin urges Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home.”

Russia calls in action against Ukrainian “aggression”

The US terms Russia military action “false flag” operation by Moscow to offer up a pretext for an invasion.

World markets crash after Russia invades Ukraine

International oil prices hit the $100-mark

Explosions in Dnipro

Earlier, Putin secured approval to use armed forces abroad and a Kremlin spokesperson said that Russian-backed leaders in eastern Ukraine requested military assistance, AP reports.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

