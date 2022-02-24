Russia Ukraine War News LIVE: What We Know So FarAlso Read - Ukraine Shuts Airports, Declares Some Airspace As 'Danger Areas' Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia

  • Putin Declares Special Military Ops in Ukraine
  • Putin’s order is followed by Russian military action in Ukraine
  •  Explosions across Kyiv and Ukraine
  • Putin urges Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home.”
  • Russia calls in action against Ukrainian “aggression”
  • The US terms Russia military action “false flag” operation by Moscow to offer up a pretext for an invasion.
  • World markets crash after Russia invades Ukraine
  • International oil prices hit the $100-mark
  • Explosions in Dnipro
  • Earlier, Putin secured approval to use armed forces abroad and a Kremlin spokesperson said that Russian-backed leaders in eastern Ukraine requested military assistance, AP reports.
  • US President Joe Biden said in a statement, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

India.com is bringing you the LIVE Updates from the Russia-Ukraine Crisis that has kept the world on its toes.

Live Updates

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Moscow stock exchange continues to plummet, down more than 45%

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Putin is modern-day Hitler, says ex-Ukraine President Poroshenko

    Ukraine’s former president and current lawmaker Petro Poroshenko has said “today is a tragic day” but that Ukraine will prevail. He was speaking outside parliament as MPs hold crisis talks in Kyiv. Poroshenko, who was in office from 2014-19, also compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a modern-day Hitler.

  • 2:38 PM IST

    Germany says “Will unleash full sanctions package against Russia”

    The world must respond resolutely to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or later pay an even higher price, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday, pledging to unleash a “full” package of sanctions against Russia. Adding that Ukraine had done nothing to merit Russia’s invasion, she addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him that he would never destroy people’s belief in freedom and democracy. “We woke up in a different world today,” Baerbock told reporters. “We will launch the full package of massive sanctions against Russia … If we do not take a firm stand now, we will pay an even higher price.”

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Russian convoy crosses into southern Ukraine: Ukraine’s border guard service, the DPSU, has released photos of what it says is a Russian military convoy crossing into southern Ukraine from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. The DPSU says Russian troops fired artillery shells before sending their military vehicles across.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    Ukraine envoy to India Igor Polikha seeks PM Modi’s intervention

    “India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation (Russia-Ukraine crisis). We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha has said.

  • 2:22 PM IST

    Firefighters and residents on the scene of shelled buildings in Chuguev, Ukraine

  • 2:21 PM IST

    Belarus army not taking part in Ukraine invasion, informs Belarus President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, reported Russian news outlet Sputnik.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “The Italian government condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is unjustified and unjustifiable. Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment. We are working with European and Nato allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination.”

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Finland’s leaders strongly condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday strongly condemned the military action Russia has taken in Ukraine. “Despite prior warnings this morning has come as a shock for all of us and our deepest feelings are with Ukrainian people,” Niinisto said.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov says anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces