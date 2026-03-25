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Putin launches one of the largest attacks on Ukraine amid US-Iran conflict, fires over 1,000 drones in 24 hours, Zelensky says Russia will...

Putin launches one of the largest attacks on Ukraine amid US-Iran conflict, fires over 1,000 drones in 24 hours, Zelensky says Russia will…

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Russia of using Iranian drones. He said that modernized Iranian Shahed drones used by Russia were attacking the church in Lviv

Putin launches one of the largest attacks on Ukraine amid US-Iran conflict

New Delhi: In a major development, the Vladimir Putin-led Russian government has carried out one of its largest attacks against Ukraine. As per the Ukrainian military, Russia has launched 1,000 drones in the past 24 hours, of which more than 500 drones were directed at various locations across the country. The governor of the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk said that at least two people were killed in the area.

Rare and deadly daytime attack:

While addressing the press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 40 people were injured in these attacks, including five children. Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that this was one of the largest daytime attacks, with drones targeting central and western Ukraine.

Here are some of the important updates:

The mayor of Lviv said that at least 22 people were injured in the attack.

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that at least 541 drones were shot down or neutralized.

Ukrainian officials said that Russia targeted residential buildings and urban centers in its drone strikes.

Hospitals and churches were hit in the attacks.

The military administration of the Lviv region said that a church building located in part of the Bernardine Monastery complex was struck.

Buildings near the church also caught fire due to the attack.

A maternity hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk was also damaged.

Russia using Iranian drones

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Russia of using Iranian drones. He said that modernized Iranian Shahed drones used by Russia were attacking the church in Lviv. He described it as a display of a completely distorted mindset, adding that only someone like Putin could take pleasure in such actions. He further said that the scale of the attack clearly shows that Russia has no intention of ending the war.

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