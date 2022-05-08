Russia-Ukraine War: As many as 60 people were feared dead in the Russian bombing of a village school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, news agency AFP reported citing the regional governor. Gov. Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building.Also Read - Ukraine Releases Footage Of Drone Destroying Russian Ship Near Snake Island In Black Sea | Watch

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and unfortunately the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

(Details Awaited)