Kyiv: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to escalate, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying it was the only way to stop this war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was sensible to have talks as words are more important than shots.

"We are not attacking Russia and we do not plan to attack it. What do you want from us? Leave our land," he said, addressing Putin.

Zelenskyy offers direct talks with Putin: "Sit down with me. Just not 30 metres away like with (French President Emmanuel Macron)," the Ukrainian leader said, referring to Putin receiving world leaders at a now famous enormously long table.

Zelenskyy also called the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise.

“If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!” Zelensky said in a press conference. “If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next,” he said, adding: “Believe me.”

Zelensky, who was weeks ago sought to calm the Ukrainians over US allegations that Russia was planning to invade his country, further said nobody thought that in the modern world a man can behave like a beast.

Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine last week, said Russia is not targeting civilian areas despite widespread evidence otherwise.

On the other hand, Ukraine earlier in the day said Russian planes hit a school, killing nine people, in the northern city of Chernihiv. Kyiv also added that more than 350 civilians have been killed since Putin launched the invasion.

Second round of peace talks in Belarus: On the 8th day of the war, the Russian forces pressed their war on Ukraine, seizing a strategic seaport even as the two sides were to hold talks in Belarus, a second round of face-to-face discussions since the invasion.

In a video address to the nation earlier in the day, Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance, but didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities.

Russian army captures Kherson: The Russian military said it has taken control of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials have confirmed that Russian forces have taken over local government headquarters in this Black Sea port of 280,000 people the first major city to fall since the start of the war.

Elsewhere, the Russians pressed their offensive on multiple fronts. Heavy fighting is also continuing on the outskirts of another strategic port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol, plunging it into darkness, isolation and fear. Electricity and phone connections are largely down, and homes and shops are facing food and water shortages.