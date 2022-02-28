Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a telephonic conversation on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, reported news agency Reuters citing a Downing Street spokesperson.Also Read - Russian Forces Destroy World's Largest Plane 'Mriya' in Ukraine

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Zelensky on Sunday (local time) spoke with Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda and agreed on further joint steps to counter the “aggressor”.

“Talked to UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and Poland President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action!,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

He also had a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Also had a phone conversation with @vonderleyen. Talked about concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine’s membership in the #EU,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet.