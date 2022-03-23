KYIV, Ukraine: The Ukrainian forces on Tuesday put up a fierce resistance to the incessant efforts of the Russian armed forces to take control of the port city of Mariupol, situated on the north coast of the Sea of Azov.Also Read - Ukraine Thwarts Russian Advances; Fight Rages for Mariupol

They also claimed to have recaptured Makariv, a strategic suburb of Kyiv, informed Ukraine's Defense Ministry. With the recapturing of Makariv, the Ukrainian forces were also able to retake the control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest as the conflict entered 29th day.

The Defense Ministry added that the Russian forces partially took other northwest suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, which have been under Russian attack since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Reacting to the developments, US President Joe Biden said, “Putin’s back is against the wall, and the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.” Biden is scheduled to leave for Europe to show a united front and take stock of the situation amidst the ongoing conflict.

He would attend an emergency NATO Summit, address European Union (EU) leaders and hold meetings with G-7 leaders, his national security advisor said on the eve of his departure for Brussels and Poland.

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 953 civilians have died in the war until the midnight of March 21 including 76 children.

