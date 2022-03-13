New Delhi: At least 35 people have been killed, and 57 injured after Russian troops launched eight air strikes onto a military training ground outside western Ukraine’s Lviv, in a major escalation near the Polish border, officials said on Sunday.Also Read - Ukraine Accuses Russian Forces Of Abducting Another Mayor, Calls On International Community To Stop ‘Russian Terror’

As Kyiv faces possible encirclement, Russian troops shot at a group of women and children evacuees who were leaving a village near the capital, killing seven, including a child, Ukraine's military said on Saturday.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says Kyiv is already effectively "under siege" as the army and volunteers prepare to defend the city, street by street.

More details to follow soon.