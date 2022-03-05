Kyiv: At a time when hundreds of soldiers are dying and establishments in the country are being destroyed by the Russian forces, the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is doing her best to support her husband and countrymen. She is also seeking support from First Ladies across the world.Also Read - Microsoft Suspends New Sales Of Products, Services In Russia Amid War in Ukraine

After the war broke out in Ukraine last week, Olena Zelenska started a Telegram channel where people can find verified answers. About the initiative, Olena said, “How to act and live during war time? These days, we all have many questions. I would like to help as much as I can. So I am starting a special Telegram channel with verified answers.” Also Read - Will Leave No Stone Unturned In Evacuating Stranded Indians From Sumy, Says Govt

In the meantime, Olena took to Instagram to say, First Ladies across the world are asking her how they can help Ukraine. “My answer is – tell the truth to the world! Speak up! What is happening in Ukraine is not a ‘special military operation’, as Putin says, but a full-scale war, where the aggressor is the Russian Federation,” she said. Also Read - Countries Trying To Impose No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine Would Be Parties To Conflict, Says Putin

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olena Zelenska (@olenazelenska_official)

How Olena met Zelenskyy: Olena and Zelenskyy met each other during their college day and then got married in 2003, long before Zelenskyy’s political career started. Moreover, Olena was a scriptwriter for Zelenskyy-starred Ukrainian show Servant of the People.

Zelenskyy’s family came to the spotlight last week when he said that their enemy had marked them as “target number 2” after him. His startling claim drew international attention to the plight of his family, first lady Olena Zelenska, and their two young children, Aleksandra and Kirill.

Interestingly, Olena has been standing by the side of her husband, who has been leading the fight against Russia from the frontlines. For the past two weeks now, Zelenskyy has become the face of Ukraine’s resistance.

“Today, I will not panic or (shed) tears. I will be calm and confident. My kids are watching me. I will stand by them, by the side of my husband and together with you,” Zelenska posted a week ago, as Russia attacked Ukraine.