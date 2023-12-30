President Zelenskyy Urges Global Response After Russia’s ‘Biggest Air Attack’ Claims 31 Lives In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called upon world leaders to respond to Russia's recent massive aerial assault on Ukraine.

Kyiv: After Russia unleashed its biggest air attack on Ukraine on Friday, killing 31 Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called upon the international community to react to the massive aerial assault and urgently called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). “It is important that the world responds to this latest act of terror. Many leaders have already expressed their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians today, and I am grateful to everyone,” Zelenskyy said in his daily address on Friday.

As many as 130 people lost their lives and more than 150 people were injured in the most significant escalation by Moscow since the commencement of full-scale invasion in February 2022. The major air strike resulted in extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including damage of 45 high-rise buildings, schools, churches, hospitals, 100 private houses, a maternity hospital, and numerous commercial and warehouses.

The Ukrainian President on Friday pledged to reinforce the country’s air defence and continue their efforts to “bring the war” back into Russia. He also praised the efforts of emergency services and staff involved in rescue operations following the aerial assaults in various parts of the country.

