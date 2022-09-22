Moscow: Russian airlines have stopped selling tickets to Russian men between the age group of 18 and 65, according to some media reports amidst fears that a martial law may be imposed in the state. After President Vladimir Putin’s televised address wherein he announced that the country will mobilise reservists to fight in Ukraine, flights out of Russia were nearly fully booked.Also Read - LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Toss Scheduled at 7:30 PM IST

Direct flights to cities in nearby countries of Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were all sold out for Wednesday, showed the popular Russian website Aviasales, according to a report by NDTV. Turkish Airlines said on its website that flights to Istanbul, which has become an important travel hub to and from Russia, were fully booked until Saturday, reported NDTV.

According to a report, only those young men who have approval from Russia's Ministry of Defence will be allowed to leave the country. There is also a possibility that referenda will be held in the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk later this week to give Putin an opportunity to officially annex those parts of Ukraine and make it official Russian territory, the report further said.

UPTO 300,000 MEN MAY BE CALLED TO SERVE

After Putin’s address on Wednesday, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that 300,000 men could be called up to serve. There are reports that Russia, in a desperate move, is trying to recruit convicts to joins its war in Ukraine. The recruitments are being done by Yevgeny Prigozhin the head of mercenary outfit known as the Wagner Group, according to The Guardian.