Kyiv: As the Russia-Ukraine war entered 13th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday softened his stand and said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, an issue which was one of Russia's reasons for invading Ukraine. Probably in a move to appease Moscow, Zelenskyy said he is open to compromise on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24, news agency AFP reported.

"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that…NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelensky said in an interview on ABC News.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy further added that the alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia.

In a reference to NATO membership, Zelenskyy said through an interpreter that he does not want to be president of a “country which is begging something on its knees.”

On the other hand, Russia has made it clear that it does not want Ukraine to join NATO, the transatlantic alliance created at the start of the Cold War to protect Europe from the Soviet Union.

In recent years, NATO has expanded further and further east to take in former Soviet bloc countries, infuriating the Kremlin.

Moreover, Russia also sees NATO enlargement as a threat to its territorial security as it does the military posture of these new Western allies on its doorstep.

Ahead of announcing war with Ukraine, Putin had recognized two separatist pro-Russian “republics” in eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Lugansk — as independent that have been at war with Kyiv since 2014. And now, Putin wants Ukraine to recognize them as sovereign and independent.

When ABC asked him about this Russian demand, Zelensky said he was open to dialogue. “I’m talking about security guarantees,” he said.

Giving details, he said these two regions “have not been recognized by anyone but Russia, these pseudo republics. But we can discuss and find the compromise on how these territories will live on.”

“What is important to me is how the people in those territories are going to live who want to be part of Ukraine, who in Ukraine will say that they want to have them in,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by AFP.