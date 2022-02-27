New Delhi: As Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine and Moscow faces rising pressure over the invasion, several European nations have closed their airspace to Russian flights. As per reports, commercial airlines are also avoiding airspace around Ukraine, Moldova, and Belarus following Russia’s invasion.Also Read - 'Stand with People of Ukraine': BJP Chief JP Nadda's Twitter Account Restored After a Brief Hack

List of Countries who closed airspace to Russian Flights Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli on Why he Could Not Connect With Ex-RCB Star KL Rahul