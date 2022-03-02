Russia Ukraine War: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with fighting intensifying in Kyiv and in other big cities. Meanwhile, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held today, two days after the first round of negotiations produced no tangible results. On Tuesday, Russian forces bombarded the Freedom Square in Kharkiv, which is the centre of public life in the city. An Indian student, Naveen, also died in Russian shelling in Kharkiv. In capital Kyiv, Russian forces striked at the TV tower, which led to Ukrainian TV channels going off air shortly. Five people were killed in the shelling, according to news agency AFP. Earlier, Russia had issued a warning that it would strike Kyiv’s security service headquarters with ‘high-precision weapons’. Residents living close by were asked to evacuate. Russia looks to further upscale its assault on Ukrainian cities as satellite images released by US satellite company Maxar showed a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles along a highway to the north advancing towards Kyiv.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War Video: Missile Hits Regional Administration Building - Watch

Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict: