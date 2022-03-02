Russia Ukraine War: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with fighting intensifying in Kyiv and in other big cities. Meanwhile, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held today, two days after the first round of negotiations produced no tangible results. On Tuesday, Russian forces bombarded the Freedom Square in Kharkiv, which is the centre of public life in the city. An Indian student, Naveen, also died in Russian shelling in Kharkiv. In capital Kyiv, Russian forces striked at the TV tower, which led to Ukrainian TV channels going off air shortly. Five people were killed in the shelling, according to news agency AFP. Earlier, Russia had issued a warning that it would strike Kyiv’s security service headquarters with ‘high-precision weapons’. Residents living close by were asked to evacuate. Russia looks to further upscale its assault on Ukrainian cities as satellite images released by US satellite company Maxar showed a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles along a highway to the north advancing towards Kyiv.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War Video: Missile Hits Regional Administration Building - Watch

  • 7:40 AM IST

  • 7:30 AM IST
    Boeing announces suspension of support for Russian airlines

    American aviation giant Boeing says it is suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow amid a growing backlash to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    “We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines”
  • 7:05 AM IST
    Apple says it “paused” all product sales in Russia

    “We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country,” said an Apple statement.

    It also announced Apple Pay and other services have been limited.
  • 6:37 AM IST
    Exxon Mobil to exit major Russian venture, will not invest in new developments

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said late Tuesday it is halting operations of its Sakhalin-1 LNG venture in Russia, and is taking steps to exit the project as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    “ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. We deplore Russia’s military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people,” Exxon said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and support the strong international response. We are fully complying with all sanctions.”

    Additionally, “Given the current situation, ExxonMobil will not invest in new developments in Russia,” the company added.
  • 6:27 AM IST
    World Bank preparing $3 billion aid package for war-torn Ukraine

    World Bank President David Malpass, in a joint statement with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, said the aid organization is preparing a $3 billion aid package for war-torn Ukraine, which will include at least $350 million in immediate funds.