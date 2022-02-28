Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates, February 28, 2022: As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has dramatically escalated tensions by ordering nuclear forces to be on high alert. Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could boil over into nuclear war. Western nations said they would buy and deliver weapons for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles for shooting down helicopters and other aircraft. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office announced plans for a meeting with a Russian delegation at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border. The fast-moving developments came as scattered fighting was reported in Kyiv. Battles also broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and strategic ports in the country’s south came under assault from Russian forces. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Also Read - European Union Shuts Airspace to Russian Airlines, Curbs Media; Decides To Fund Supply of Weapons To Ukraine