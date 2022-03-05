Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates March 5: The Russian war on Ukraine has entered 10th day today. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has called Russia’s attack on a nuclear plant a war crime. “It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy statement said. “Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.” Russian troops seized the plant on Friday in an attack that set it on fire and briefly raised fears of a nuclear disaster. The blaze was extinguished and no radiation was released. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia’s action “nuclear terrorism” and appealed to the U.N. Security Council for action to safeguard Ukraine’s endangered nuclear facilities. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the EU to send representatives to all five of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. “This is a question of the security of the whole world,” he said in a nighttime video address. Meanwhile, fighting intensified in southern Ukraine as Kherson became the first city to fall into Russian hands as shelling continued in Mariupol, Chernihiv and Kharkiv. Heavy fighting is continuing on the outskirts of a strategic port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol. The Russian military says it controls Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials have confirmed Russian forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 2.8 lakh people.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Why Won’t NATO Deploy Troops In Ukraine - Explained

  • 8:23 AM IST
    Zelenskyy accuses NATO of allowing bombings

    In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its attack from the air.

    “All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. “The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.” (AP)
  • 8:16 AM IST
    Russian forces 32 km from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, says US official

    United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russian forces closing in on Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, and is currently only 32 km away from it. “Imminent danger continues,” she said.
  • 7:33 AM IST
    Bloomberg News suspends work in Russia, CNN stops broadcasts

    Bloomberg News announced Friday it was suspending the work of its journalists in Russia and CNN said it will stop broadcasting in the country. The moves by Bloomberg and CNN come after Russian lawmakers passed legislation that criminalizes independent reporting. “We have with great regret decided to temporarily suspend our news gathering inside Russia,” Bloomberg quoted the news agency’s editor-in-chief John Micklethwait as saying.

    CNN said the 24-hour US cable television news network “will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward.”

    The moves came after Russian lawmakers threatened to impose jail terms for publishing “fake news” about the Russian army.
  • 7:23 AM IST
    Samsung suspends shipment of phones, chips to Russia

    Samsung Electronics said that shipments to Russia have been suspended “due to current geopolitical developments.”

    “We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps,” the company said in a statement.

    Samsung is also donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics, as well as voluntary donations from employees, to actively support humanitarian efforts “around the region,” including aid for refugees, it said. (Reuters)
  • 7:22 AM IST

    Multiple explosions heard in Kharkiv. Residents are asked to go to the nearest shelter, reports The Kyiv Independent