Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces stepped up shelling of cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said the as fighting entered 12th day. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the war to Ukraine, saying Moscow’s invasion could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities”. The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced intense shelling late Sunday. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials. Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said. The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Monday.Also Read - Not Seeking to Attack Ukraine Nuclear Plants: Vladimir Putin Tells Emmanuel Macron

