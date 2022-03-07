Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces stepped up shelling of cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said the as fighting entered 12th day. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the war to Ukraine, saying Moscow’s invasion could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities”. The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced intense shelling late Sunday. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials. Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said. The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Monday.Also Read - Not Seeking to Attack Ukraine Nuclear Plants: Vladimir Putin Tells Emmanuel Macron

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Live Updates

  • 6:12 AM IST

    Russia recruiting Syrians skilled in urban combat to be sent to Ukraine: Russia recruiting Syrians skilled in urban combat to be sent to ukraine to help take Kyiv, as per US officials, according to a Wall Street Journal report. As per the official, it’s unclear how many fighters have been identified, but some are already in Russia preparing to enter Ukraine.

  • 6:09 AM IST

  • 6:07 AM IST

    Two big-name accounting firms to leave Russia: Two of the so-called Big Four accounting firms – KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers – said they would end their relationships with their Russia-based member firms. KPMG said it was also pulling out of Belarus. KPMG International said in a statement it would be “incredibly difficult” to have its Russia and Belarus firms leave the network. KPMG has more than 4,500 employees in the two countries. PricewaterhouseCoopers said it has 3,700 employees at its PwC Russia firm and is working on an “orderly transition” for the business.

  • 6:04 AM IST

    Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks today: The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials will take place today. The war, now in its 12th day, has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country. The head of the UN refugee agency called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.