Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow launches major air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine under air raid alert

Russia has attacked Kyiv with over a dozen long-range bombers airborne along with several MiG-31Ks, likely carrying Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles.

Published date india.com Published: January 5, 2026 6:56 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
New Delhi: In a major development, Russia has launched another major drone and missile attack against Ukraine. According to the initial reports, Russia has attacked Kyiv with over a dozen long-range bombers airborne along with several MiG-31Ks, likely carrying Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles.

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events.

