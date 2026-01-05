Home

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow launches major air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine under air raid alert

New Delhi: In a major development, Russia has launched another major drone and missile attack against Ukraine. According to the initial reports, Russia has attacked Kyiv with over a dozen long-range bombers airborne along with several MiG-31Ks, likely carrying Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles.

