Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates, February 26: A series of explosions were heard near Kyiv as reports emerged of Russian forces advancing towards Ukraine's capital. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a late night message, said the "fate of the country is being decided right now". Zelensky said "kindergartens and civilian infrastructures" are being shelled by Russian forces. Zelenskyy also appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. "This night they will storm," he said. Amid reports of hundreds of casualties — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government, which US officials have described as Putin's ultimate objective. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence.