Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates, February 26: A series of explosions were heard near Kyiv as reports emerged of Russian forces advancing towards Ukraine's capital. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a late night message, said the "fate of the country is being decided right now". Zelensky said "kindergartens and civilian infrastructures" are being shelled by Russian forces. Zelenskyy also appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. "This night they will storm," he said. Amid reports of hundreds of casualties — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government, which US officials have described as Putin's ultimate objective. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence.

Live Updates

  • 3:19 PM IST

    Poland To Not Play 2022 World Cup Play-Off (Football) With Russia In Moscow
    Poland will not play their 2022 World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine the president of the Polish football federation said on Saturday, reports AFP.
    Poland last played Russia in June 2021

  • 3:09 PM IST

    Russia to seize foreigners’ funds in retaliation, Reuters reported quoting RIA news agency.

    Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Russia watchdog tells media not to use words ‘invasion’ and ‘assault’: Russia’s communications regulator has urged media to remove reports describing Moscow’s attack on Ukraine as an “assault, invasion, or declaration of war”, news agency AFP reported.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    198 Ukrainian Civilians Killed in Russian Invasion, Says Ukraine Minister: 198 Ukrainian civilians were killed across the country due to Russian invasion, country’s health minister said, news agency AFP reported.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    Helping Indians stranded in Ukraine to cross into Poland: Envoy | “The aggressive action by Russia in Ukraine has created a major problem for our citizens too. Indians who have escaped the Russian bombs in Ukraine, we are helping them cross into Poland,” Ambassador of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski in Delhi, said.

  • 2:23 PM IST

  • 2:19 PM IST

  • 2:19 PM IST

  • 2:16 PM IST

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Will put forward UN General Assembly resolution for immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine: EU envoy | “We will put forward a UN General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces,” Ugo Astuto, EU Ambassador to India , said, news agency ANI reported. Russia had used its veto power at the UNSC that prevents the Security Council from fulfilling its role.