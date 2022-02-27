Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates, February 27: Massive explosions were reported near Kyiv as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that the country will stand its ground. Zelenskyy spoke to UN Secretary-General António Guterres to “deprive Russia of the right to vote” in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). At least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people were killed, in Ukraine that erupted since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US, European Union and UK agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financia messaging system to impose “restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its action against Ukraine. “We commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT. We will paralyze the assets of Russia’s central bank. This will freeze its transactions,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates on the crisis in Ukraine amid Russian invasion.Also Read - Cyber Warfare Intensifies Between Russia, Ukraine; Hacking Activities Increased Globally

Live Updates

  • 10:05 AM IST

    Official Kremlin website down amid Ukraine war: The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru , was down, according to Reuters report.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    Six including minor girl killed in Okhtyrka in Russian shelling: Six people, including a seven-year-old girl, killed in Russian shelling of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast, the Governor Dmitry Zhivitsky said, The Kyiv Independent reported.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia: The United States and European nations agreed to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

  • 9:36 AM IST

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Russian attack on Ukraine appalling: Trump | “The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all,” Trump said, according to a Reuters report.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    3rd flight with 240 Indians takes off from Hungary for Delhi: The third evacuation flight carrying 240 Indians from Ukraine took off from Hungary.

  • 8:40 AM IST

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Russian forces blow up major gas pipeline in Kharkiv: The Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, news agency AP reported.

  • 8:32 AM IST

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Moscow preparing for negotiations with ‘all constructive forces’ on settlement in Ukraine: Russian foreign minister | Moscow is preparing for negotiations with “all constructive forces” on a settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, news agency IANS reported.