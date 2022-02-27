Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates, February 27: Massive explosions were reported near Kyiv as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that the country will stand its ground. Zelenskyy spoke to UN Secretary-General António Guterres to “deprive Russia of the right to vote” in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). At least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people were killed, in Ukraine that erupted since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US, European Union and UK agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financia messaging system to impose “restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its action against Ukraine. “We commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT. We will paralyze the assets of Russia’s central bank. This will freeze its transactions,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates on the crisis in Ukraine amid Russian invasion.Also Read - Cyber Warfare Intensifies Between Russia, Ukraine; Hacking Activities Increased Globally