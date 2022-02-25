Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates, February 25, 2022: The Russian invasion into Ukraine enters Day 2 today. On Day 1, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south. The Ukrainian military fought back on multiple fronts. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, have been killed and hundreds more wounded. A senior US defense official said Russia may be intent on seizing Kyiv, the capital, and other key cities and ultimately installing a more friendly government. As Ukrainian forces fought back and civilians piled into trains and cars to flee, the US and European leaders rushed to punish Russia with strong financial sanctions. NATO moved to strengthen its eastern flank. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Also Read - Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Captured by Russian Forces After Fierce Battle With Ukrainian Troops

Live Updates

  • 7:30 PM IST

    European Union agrees to freeze European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov over Ukraine invasion, reports AFP

  • 6:50 PM IST

    Ukraine’s Defence Ministry says more than 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed so far in Ukraine conflict: Reuters

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Russian military says it has seized strategic airport outside Ukrainian capital; claims it cut Kyiv off from the west, reports AP.

  • 6:35 PM IST

  • 6:23 PM IST

    The first batch of Indian students have left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border. MEA Camp Offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these Camp Offices.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on Europeans with ‘combat experience’ to fight for Ukraine, reports AFP

  • 5:56 PM IST

  • 5:43 PM IST

    President of China, Xi Jinping speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls for ‘negotiation’ with Ukraine- state media: AFP

  • 5:36 PM IST

  • 5:16 PM IST

    Russia says it expects support from India at UN Security Council when the global body takes up crucial resolution on Russian military operation in Ukraine.