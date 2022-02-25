Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates, February 25, 2022: The Russian invasion into Ukraine enters Day 2 today. On Day 1, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south. The Ukrainian military fought back on multiple fronts. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, have been killed and hundreds more wounded. A senior US defense official said Russia may be intent on seizing Kyiv, the capital, and other key cities and ultimately installing a more friendly government. As Ukrainian forces fought back and civilians piled into trains and cars to flee, the US and European leaders rushed to punish Russia with strong financial sanctions. NATO moved to strengthen its eastern flank. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Also Read - Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Captured by Russian Forces After Fierce Battle With Ukrainian Troops