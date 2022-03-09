Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 14th day on Wednesday. A day earlier was significant as the US imposed a ban on all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine news agency AFP reported. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv have failed to end the deadlock but it sure did make “some small progress” in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors. Additionally, Ukraine took the war to the UN’s top court and called for Russia to stop the invasion. But, Russia abandoned the ICJ hearing. The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, since the invasion kicked off on February 24. But the true toll was likely to be higher, it said.Also Read - Not Pressing For NATO Membership As Alliance Afraid Of Confrontation With Russia, Says Zelenskyy

Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Also Read - After US, Now EU Plans Two-Third Cut In Russian Gas Imports Over Ukraine War: Report