Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 14th day on Wednesday. A day earlier was significant as the US imposed a ban on all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine news agency AFP reported. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv have failed to end the deadlock but it sure did make “some small progress” in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors. Additionally, Ukraine took the war to the UN’s top court and called for Russia to stop the invasion. But, Russia abandoned the ICJ hearing. The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, since the invasion kicked off on February 24. But the true toll was likely to be higher, it said.Also Read - Not Pressing For NATO Membership As Alliance Afraid Of Confrontation With Russia, Says Zelenskyy

Live Updates

  • 7:29 AM IST

    PepsiCo suspends production and sale of Pepsi-Cola and other global beverage brands in Russia

  • 6:24 AM IST


    Poland offers all its MiG-29 fighter jets to US to help Ukraine; Pentagon says ‘not tenable’

    Poland said it would give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, in order to pass it to Ukraine. However, while reacting to Poland’s offer, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the plan is not “a tenable one.” Further, he maintained that the United States will discuss with Polish ministers regarding the offer made by them.

  • 6:23 AM IST

    61 hospitals damaged in the war, says Ukraine Health Minister

    Amid the deadly war initiated by Russia against Ukraine last month, Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, on Tuesday said that the Russian forces destroyed at least 61 Ukrainian hospitals and have severely damaged buildings and medical equipment.

  • 6:22 AM IST

    Russia agrees to provide humanitarian corridors in Ukraine from 07:00 GMT on March 9

    Russia on Tuesday has again shown interest in providing humanitarian corridors to evacuate the stranded civilians from the war zone. According to news agency Sputnik, Russia will provide humanitarian corridors in Ukraine from 07:00 GMT on March 9.