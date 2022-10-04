New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and advocated the path of dialogue and diplomacy, said the Prime Minister’s Office.Also Read - BREAKING: Bus Carrying 50 People Falls Into Gorge In Pauri Garhwal District

He also expressed firmly that India is ready to contribute to peace efforts as there can be no military solution to the conflict. PM in his telephonic conversation with the Ukrainian President, Prime Minister also laid down the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.

Meanwhile, the upper house of Russia’s parliament has voted to approve the incorporation of four occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it seized from Kyiv since staging its latest invasion of Ukraine in February.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Vladimir Putin “impossible”. The decree formalised comments made by Zelenskyy on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed the four occupied regions of Ukraine were to become part of Russia.