New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the ongoing war in Ukraine. PM Modi restated India's stance on dialogue and diplomacy. According to a statement by the PMO, "In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy." The two leaders discussed issues like bilateral trade and other global issues.

The statement read, "They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further…The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

Putin has also told Modi that it will remain a stable supplier of fertilisers, energy and grains to India. According to reports, Russia is providing oil to India at a cheaper price. It is offering a discount as high as 30 per cent on crude oil per barrel. This has led to India importing more oil amid the skyrocketing crude oil prices.

However, this has not stopped India from condemning the violence done by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians. On several global platforms like the UNSC, India has condemned the civilian killings, especially in Bucha in April. “Dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in at the UNSC meeting in April.

Russia Ukraine War: Global Shortage of wheat, oil

Several European countries and the US have, however, made their resolve to cut oil imports from Russia. But the prices have remained around $112 per barrel for the last few weeks.

Along with oil, Russia is one of the biggest wheat and fertiliser suppliers in the world. The war between Ukraine and Russia, which has been going on fr over 11 days now, has led to a severe food crisis in several African countries. In India too, the consumers are beginning to face the heat after flour companies increased the rates of flour and other edible items.