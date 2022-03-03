New Delhi: Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin shared a video on Twitter showing some workers covering the flags of United States, UK and Japan on a rocket at Baikonur cosmodrome while keeping the Indian tricolour intact. In a tweet, Rogozin said the Russian rocket “would look more beautiful” without the flags of some countries.Also Read - How Indian Tricolour Helped Pakistani, Turkish Students to Escape From War-Torn Ukraine | Watch

“The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful,” Rogozin said while sharing the video on Twitter.

Стартовики на Байконуре решили, что без флагов некоторых стран наша ракета будет краше выглядеть. pic.twitter.com/jG1ohimNuX — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 2, 2022

India on Wednesday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all its nationals, including students still stranded in Ukraine and cities in the conflict zones.

India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said. Tirumurti asserted that India remains firm in its conviction that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and added that India supports the international community’s call for an immediate ceasefire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unequivocally conveyed this in his discussions with world leaders including of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Emphasising that ensuring the well being and safety of our citizen is the basic duty of every government and India has instituted special flights to bring back Indians home from conflict zones. Tirumurti told the General Assembly that the Indian government has deployed senior ministers as Special Envoys to countries neighbouring Ukraine, to facilitate evacuation.

India said it sincerely hopes that the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine “will lead to a positive outcome. India urged that all member states demonstrate their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, to international law and respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Tirumurti said India has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. “We are sending more such tranches in the coming days, he said.

The resolution in the 193-member General Assembly was adopted with overwhelming support of 141 nations voting in favour and five against. Nearly 100 UN Member States co-sponsored the resolution titled Aggression Against Ukraine’, including Afghanistan, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States. The resolution required a 2/3 majority of those voting yes or no to be adopted in the General Assembly.

The UNGA resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last Friday, on which also India had abstained. The UNSC resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto.

(With inputs from PTI)