New Delhi: As US and allies imposed several sanctions against Russia, Russian space agency Roscosmos warned that restrictions against Moscow could cause International Space Station to crash. “The Russian segment ensures that the station’s orbit is corrected (on average 11 times a year), including to avoid space debris,” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said, news agency AFP reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Ukrainian Couple Stands Up To Armed Russian Soldiers. Watch

Roscosmos head Rogozin called for lifting sanctions imposed against Russia and said the Russian segment of Internationl Space Station could be affected leading to the 500-tonne structure to “fall down into the sea or onto land, according to the report.

The space station, an international partnership of five space agencies from 15 countries, including Canada, several countries in Europe, Japan, Russia and the United States, launched in 1998 and morphed into a complex that’s almost as long as a football field, with eight miles of electrical wiring, an acre of solar panels and three high-tech labs.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, said he was keen to discuss ways to prevent dangerous military incidents or accidents involving Russia and the Western allies, reducing space and cyber threats, as well as setting limits on missile deployments and other arms control initiatives. There have also been concerns raised in US Congress about the impact that conflict over Ukraine could have on the International Space Station.