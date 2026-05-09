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Russia-Ukraine war stops for three-day ceasefire; Trump says he requested Putin and Zelensky for cessation of hostilities

Russia-Ukraine war stops for three-day ceasefire; Trump says he requested Putin and Zelensky for cessation of hostilities

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on since February 24, 2022.

It is a 3-day ceasefire.

New Delhi: The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine for the last 4 years will now stop for three days. There has been a ceasefire between the two countries for 3 days. This ceasefire will start on May 9. US President Donald Trump announced this. He said that on his request, both countries have decided to agree to this ceasefire, for which he is grateful to him.

3-day Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump posted on social media: “I am happy to announce that a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will be in effect on May 9, 10 and 11. Meanwhile, Victory Day is being celebrated in Russia and Ukraine to commemorate the victory in the Second World War. At that time, Ukraine used to be a part of Russia. This ceasefire includes the suspension of all military activities and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from both countries.

I Made The Request Myself: Trump

Giving credit to himself for this ceasefire, Trump said, “I made this request myself. I am very grateful to President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky for accepting this request. Hopefully, this is the beginning of the end of a long, deadly and difficult war. Negotiations to end this biggest conflict since the Second World War are ongoing, and we are getting closer every day.”

The War Has Been Going On Since February 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on since February 24, 2022. This is a full-scale war, in which thousands of lives have been lost on both sides. However, it is difficult to tell the exact number of people killed. It is estimated that 4 to 5 lakh people have been killed on both sides.

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