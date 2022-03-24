London: As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 30th day, Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom Prime Minister announced on Thursday that his country will provide 6,000 additional missiles to Ukraine amid Russia’s incessant and heavy bombardment of its western neighbour.Also Read - Sanctions On Russia, High Oil Prices To Have Mixed Implications For India's Oil, Gas Sector, Says Moody's

Johnson is set to make the announcement at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings in Brussels, as reported by the BBC.

Johnson will also unveil 25 million pounds ($33 million) of funding to help pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, added the report.

“The UK will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,” the BBC quoted Prime Minister Johnson as saying.

“One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world.”

According to authorities, the new package will come on top of around 4,000 missiles already provided by the UK to Ukrainian forces.

The latest funding is in addition to the 400 million pounds already committed in humanitarian and economic aid, the authorities added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a strong pitch for European Unions’ membership. Speaking to Swedish lawmakers on Thursday, Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union.”

“We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe’s security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully-fledged member of the EU,” added Zelenskyy.

(With agency inputs)