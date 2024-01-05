North Korea Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia For Use Against Ukraine: White House

The White House on Thursday said that Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage due to sanctions and export controls. It also highlighted that North Korea is providing Moscow with ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine.

Washington, DC: The White House on Thursday (local time) highlighted that Russia is facing growing isolation worldwide due to sanctions and export controls. Additionally, it stated that North Korea is supplying ballistic missiles to Moscow for to attack Ukraine. John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, stated that Russia is receiving support from third countries. “As Russia continues to launch these brutal attacks, the United States has new information to share about the support that Russia is receiving from third countries,” he said.

He said that Moscow is forced to look to like-minded countries for military equipment. “Due in part to our sanctions and export controls, Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage, and they’ve been forced to look to like-minded states for military equipment,” Kirby said.

“As we’ve been warning publicly, one of those states is North Korea. Our information indicates that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. On December 30, 2023, Russian forces launched at least one of these North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine,” he added.

Reportedly, the missile landed in an open field in the Zaparicia region.

The US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications responded that Russia launched several North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine on Tuesday and said that America is still assessing the impacts of these additional missiles.

“On January 2, Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine, including as part of its overnight aerial attack. We are still assessing the impacts of these additional missiles,” Kirby said.

On December 30, Russia carried out its most extensive air strike on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February last year, according to information reported by the Ukrainian military to CNN.

The massive attack, including drones and missiles, targeted various locations across Ukraine that resulted in at least 31 fatalities and over 150 injuries.

The attack involved as many as 158 drones and missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, cruise missiles, and Shahed drones, as per Ukraine’s Air Force.

Responding on Congress to release more funds for providing military aid to Kyiv to fight Russia, US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated “Congress needs to act in the new year”. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinken wrote, “The US strongly condemns Russia’s horrific strikes across Ukraine today. As Putin continues his brutal war of aggression, we must support Ukraine in defending itself.”

