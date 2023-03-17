Home

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant Against Russia’s Vladimir Putin For ‘War Crimes In Ukraine’

The court, in its order, said, Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes (AP Photo)

The court also issued a warrant against Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

(With AP inputs)

