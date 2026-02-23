Masterstroke by Iran as it signs major deal with Russia amid tensions with US, set to purchase deadly anti-aircraft missiles, now plans to...

Home

Masterstroke by Iran as it signs major deal with Russia amid tensions with US

New Delhi: In a major development, Iran has signed a major defense deal with Russia amid rising chances of a potential US attack. As per the agreement, Iran will purchase thousands of shoulder-fired lethal anti-aircraft missiles. According to the reports, the estimated value of the deal is €500 million (USD 589 million). However, both countries have so far kept the defense agreement confidential.

It is important to note that the United States could launch military action against Iran any time. To recall, US President Donald Trump had earlier warned of limited military action against Iran if a nuclear agreement is not reached.

Here are some of the key details:

The deal between Iran and Russia was signed in December last year, according to the Financial Times report.

Russia will supply 500 man-portable “Verba” launch units and 2,500 “9M336” missiles over three years.

The deliveries will be carried out in three phases, scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

The deal was signed between Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and the Moscow representative of Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

As per the contract reviewed by The Financial Times, Tehran had officially requested these systems in July last year.

In June last year, the United States carried out strikes on three of Iran’s main nuclear sites.

US Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

US President Donald Trump has said the attacks on Iran had destroyed its key nuclear facilities. However, as per the US intelligence assessment, the strikes on Iran did not eliminate the country’s nuclear capability and had only set it back by a few months. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that Tehran has recovered from the damage suffered during the conflict and that its capabilities are now stronger than before.

