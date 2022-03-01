Washington: Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukraine with vacuum bombs and cluster bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Speaking at a media briefing, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s envoy to the US, claimed that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of her country.Also Read - Operation Ganga: 7th Evacuation Flight Carrying 182 Stranded Indians From Ukraine Reaches Mumbai

Markarova said, “They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by Geneva Conventions. So, you know, the devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is is large. But we Ukrainians will resist. We are defending our home. We do not have any other option. We will not get tired. We will not stop. We will not surrender. We will continue defending our home. And it’s not only our very motivated and capable military, not only our armed forces, but everyone police, National Guard, Territorial Defense and all Ukrainians.” Also Read - US Expels 12 Russian Diplomats at United Nations, Citing 'Espionage Activities'

A vacuum bomb, or thermobaric weapon, sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive and is capable of vaporizing human bodies. There has been no official confirmation that thermobaric weapons have been used in the conflict in Ukraine. Also Read - EU Sanctions Putin's Spokesman, Journalists, Russian Billionaire Oligarchs Fridman Among Others

As per a CNN report, one of its teams had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border early on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she had seen reports but did not have confirmation that Russia had used such weapons. “If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime,” she told a press briefing, noting that there are international organizations that would assess that, and President Joe Biden’s administration “would look to be a part of that conversation.”

The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment. Markarova said Ukraine was working actively with the Biden administration and Congress to obtain more weapons and tougher sanctions. “They should pay, they should pay a heavy price,” she told reporters after leaving the meeting.