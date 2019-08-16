Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Venezuelan counterpart Vladimir Padrino Lopez signed an agreement on visits of warships to the ports of both countries.

The document was signed at their meeting in Moscow, during which the defence chiefs also discussed the situation in Venezuela as well as issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

“The United States brazenly violates international law in an attempt to overthrow the legitimate authority in Venezuela,” Padrino Lopez told Shoigu, according to a press release of the ministry.

He emphasized that Venezuela has a tough stance and will continue to fight.

Shoigu said that Russia supports Venezuelan attempts to pursue an independent foreign policy and counteract attempts of the US to change the legally elected government.