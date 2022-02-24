Kyiv: Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a Russian military operation against Ukraine, air raid sirens and explosions have gone off in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, indicating that the city is under attack. As tensions escalate, Russia claimed that it has destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defences while Ukraine military reported that it has shot down as many as five enemy planes and a helicopter in eastern part of the country.Also Read - Russia Destroys Ukraine Airbases, Air Defences; Hundreds Of Ukrainian Service Members Killed

Is Ukraine’s military equipped to take on Russia?

According to a Reuters report, Ukraine’s armed forces are heavily outnumbered and outgunned by Russia’s. Military experts say they would be capable of mounting significant resistance and inflicting heavy casualties. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s army is also better trained and equipped than in 2014, when Russia captured the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine without a fight, and is widely seen as highly motivated to defend the country’s heartland.

What do Facts and Numbers say?

In the face of a full-blown invasion, Ukraine seems to be lagging behind Russia when it comes to military might, manpower and weapons.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are currently near Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Russia has also moved some troops to Belarus, north of Ukraine, for military drills.

Russia’s army has about 280,000 personnel and its combined armed forces total about 900,000,

Russia’s 2,840 battle tanks outnumber Ukraine’s by more than three to one, according to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences are weak

Military analysts say Ukraine’s anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences are weak, leaving it highly vulnerable to Russian strikes on its critical infrastructure. They say Russia would also seek to use its superiority in electronic warfare to paralyse its adversary’s command and control and cut off communications with units in the field.