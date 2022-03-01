Russia-Ukraine War Latest News Today: As the Russia-Ukraine war continued for the 6th consecutive day, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technology, the danger of which cannot be avoided. He also went on to add that Russia will pursue the Ukraine offensive until ‘all goals’ are achieved.Also Read - Which Telcos Are Providing Free International Calls To Ukraine? Know Here

"Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technology, we cannot fail to respond to this danger," Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

However, he added that Moscow is taking all possible measures to prevent the appearance of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technology, we cannot fail to respond to this danger: Reuters (File photo) pic.twitter.com/IYq6dGLG9f — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

In the meantime, Russia has moved from having 40 per cent of its forces inside Ukraine to around 75 per cent, a military academic said told BBC.

The 75 per cent figure has also been cited by a senior US defence official. Dr Jack Watling is a research fellow in land warfare and military sciences at the Royal United Services Institute.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a large body of Russian troops is advancing south from Belarus and starting to set the conditions to be able to conduct an assault into Kyiv.

Asked about the suggestion that Russia has used grad missiles on residential areas in Kharkiv, he described these weapons as multiple launch rocket systems which fire large numbers of unguided missiles into an area.

He said that the Ukrainian Army is no longer functioning in military formations, but now in fairly fixed defending positions and becoming more and more part of the territorial defence and volunteer force that it is operating alongside.