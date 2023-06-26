Home

News

World

13 Killed in Russian Air Strikes in Syria’s Idlib

13 Killed in Russian Air Strikes in Syria’s Idlib

The airstrike targeted a busy fruit and vegetable market in Jisr al-Shugur in the Idlib region, resulting in the deaths of at least nine civilians, including two children.

13 Killed in Russian Air Strikes in Syria's Idlib | Photo: Reuters

Syria: At least 13 people were killed in suspected Russian airstrikes in the rebel-held town of Jisr al-Shughur in northwest Syria on Sunday. The airstrike targeted a busy fruit and vegetable market in Jisr al-Shugur in the Idlib region, resulting in the deaths of at least nine civilians, including two children. “These Russian strikes are the deadliest in Syria this year and amount to a massacre,” AFP quoted Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as saying. According to the Observatory, Russian forces supporting President Bashar al-Assad’s regime retaliated against rebel drone strikes over the past week, resulting in the deaths of four civilians, including two children.

35-year-old labourer Saad Fato told AFP that he helped the teams to rescue wounded people. Describing the attack, he stated that the Russian shells ‘rained on the us’, while he was unloading vegetables at the time of the attack.

You may like to read

As per the statement issued by the Syrian Defence Ministry, the armed forces ‘cooperated’ and joined hands with the Russian air force in retaliation for the recent attacks that claimed the lives of civilians in Hama and Latakia provinces.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the operation aimed at eliminating “terrorist positions” in Idlib province, resulting in the destruction of arms depots and drones, and the death of several individuals.

At least 30 civilians were injured in the air strikes, said Abdel Rahman, adding that the death toll was expected to rise.

The ongoing conflict in Syria has killed over half a million people and displaced approximately half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

With the support of Russia and Iran, the Assad regime has managed to regain a significant amount of territory that was initially lost during the early stages of the conflict, which began in 2011 following the violent suppression of pro-democracy protests.

In the past, Russia has frequently targeted the remaining stronghold of armed opposition to the Syrian regime in the northwest. However, the number of deadly attacks on civilians had been relatively low earlier this year, until the recent series of Russian strikes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.