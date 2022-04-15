Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Intensifying its war further, Russia on Friday continued airstrike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in which seven people were killed and 34 others injured, the region’s governor said on Friday. “The occupiers fired on a residential area in Kharkiv. Unfortunately, 34 people were injured, including three children. Seven people died; one among the dead was a child,” region’s governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.Also Read - Mahindra Cars To Get Costlier From April 14 | Check Complete Details Here

On the other hand, Kyiv’s regional police chief earlier in the day said the bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region after the withdrawal of Russian forces. Also Read - Infosys Announces Withdrawal Of Business From Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

#BREAKING Russian strikes kill 7, injure 34 in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor pic.twitter.com/0oZSWJlNjL — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 15, 2022

Also Read - Mariupol Mayor Says Russian Siege of Ukrainian Port City Has Killed More Than 10K Civilians

Giving details to news agency AP, Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials.

He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

“The number of killed civilians has surpassed 900 — and I emphasize, these are civilians, whose bodies we have discovered and handed over for forensic examination,” he said.

He further added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves. “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.