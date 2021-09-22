Khabarovsk: An Antonov-26 plane with six people onboard on Wednesday went missing from the radar in Russia’s Khabarovsk region, the country’s emergency services ministry said in a statement. As per updates, the plane was conducting the flight to test its communication equipment.Also Read - Afghanistan Should Not Become Threat To Neighbouring Countries: PM Modi at 13th BRICS Summit

"The An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres [23 miles] south-west of Khabarovsk," a spokesman for emergency services said.

Further reports suggested that a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.

As per preliminary information, the incident may be blamed on bad weather, however, the version of a technical fault of the aircraft is also not excluded.