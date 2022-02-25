Russia-Ukraine War Latest News Today: The Russian Army on Friday entered Kyiv for the first time as the sound of gunfire echoed through Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. According to a report by BBC, the Russian tanks were seen entering the city for the first time.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Conflict Going To Affect India's Development, Says Sitharaman

On the other side, the Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence called on those living in the northern outskirts, where the tanks were seen, to make petrol bombs to neutralise the enemy. The citizens on Friday woke up to a message posted on Twitter that advised them to make Molotov cocktails and help “neutralise the occupier” as Russian forces entered the Obolon district of Kyiv. Also Read - ‘Take Power Into Your Own Hands’: Russian President Putin Asks Ukrainian Army To Remove Leadership In Kyiv

“In Obolon… We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment! Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents – be careful! Do not leave the house!” read one of the messages posted by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine. Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: EU Leaders Agree to Freeze Assets Linked to Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov

Earlier in the day, the European Union announced new sanctions to freeze Vladimir Putin’s personal assets in Europe. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks would have to be about Ukraine declaring a “neutral status” – which would include “demilitarisation”. Russia wants Ukraine to rule out ever joining Nato.

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for talks with Putin, but has given no sign that he would agree to talks on the basis of “demilitarisation”.

Russia’s Defence Ministry on Friday announced that it had captured the Antonov airport, using 200 helicopters and a landing force in order to take the base to the north of Kiev from Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Putin suggested that it would be “easier” to negotiate with the Ukrainian Army than with politicians in Kiev. “Ukraine’s armed forces should “take power” in the country and negotiate peace with Moscow,” Putin said.

He also accused the Kiev government and “neo-Nazis” of using civilians as “human shields” amid Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Putin said the Ukrainian military must not allow the government to use their “children, wives and loved ones as human shields” – tactics he insisted Kiev is using during Moscow’s military operation, the report said.

“Take the power into your own hands!” the Russian President said, arguing that the army would be a better negotiating partner than a bunch of drug-addicts and neo-Nazis.

(With inputs from agencies)