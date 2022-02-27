New Delhi: As Russian troops advanced towards Ukraine capital Kyiv, several harrowing videos of the conflict have emerged. One such is of a military vehicle running over a civillian car in Kyiv. In the video, the military tank was seen crashing the civilian car in a deserted street. The video opens with a car moving in the empty street while a military tank approaches from the other direction. Few seconds later, the military car runs over the car and smashes it.Also Read - This Is Genius, I Know Putin Very Well And He Would Have Never Done...: Trump On Russia's Ukraine Move

Russian Attack On Ukraine Appalling, Would Have Never happened If I Was The President: Trump

New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and called it “appalling” while reiterating his stand that it “would have never happened” if he was the president.

Trump said he was praying for Ukranians and also took a swipe at US President Joe Biden. “The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all,” Trump said while speaking at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida, according to a Reuters report.

Trump said the “horrific disaster would never have happened” if 2021 US Election was “not rigged”. “As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president,” Trump said.

Last week, Trump in a podcast, praised President Vladmir Putin’s “genius” move for recognising the independence of the two regions in Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – and sending Russian troops to Ukraine. “Putin declared a big portion of … Ukraine … as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. … I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force. … We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep the peace all right. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well. Very, very well,” Trump said in the podcast, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

“If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all,” Trump said.

Trump also boasted of his relationship with Putin and said: “I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way.”

Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.