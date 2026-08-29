Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, leaving 27 dead and 42 injured

More than 380 people were being evacuated from the strike-hit area of Bucha district, Kyiv regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

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Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kyiv. ANI

Russia launched another attack on Ukraine on Saturday near the capital, Kyiv killing 27 people while injuring 42 others, informed regional governor Tymur Tkachenko. He further stated that at least 50 residential buildings had been damaged in the attack, leading to widespread fire that spread to homes and restaurants.

More than 380 people were being evacuated from the affected area in Bucha district following the overnight attack, regional military administration chief Tkachenko said on Telegram. At least 50 residential buildings were damaged in the strike, he added.

What did Zelenskyy say about the attack?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said an attack struck a warehouse in Myla village, followed by an explosion. He said criminal proceedings had been launched over suspected official negligence and stressed that ammunition should not have been kept close to residential areas.

Zelenskyy said regulations clearly state that ammunition must not be stored close to homes or other residential areas.

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The president added that a care facility for elderly people and people with disabilities was among the structures damaged in the attack, along with residential buildings. “More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing,” he said.

Major warehouses hit

The attacks also damaged facilities belonging to several major Ukrainian retailers and consumer companies, including toy retailer Budynok Ihrashok, supermarket chain Fora, confectionery maker Roshen, electronics retailer Comfy and home-goods chain Aurora.

Budynok Ihrashok said its distribution centre in the Kyiv region was destroyed. The facility stored a significant portion of the company’s merchandise and handled shipments to customers and stores across Ukraine. The retailer said its physical stores and online operation remain open, although some existing orders could be delayed.

Roshen also reported the destruction of a warehouse in the Kyiv region used to store and distribute finished confectionery products. Comfy said one of its warehouses was damaged, while Fora reported damage to a warehouse it had recently begun using. Russia also destroyed sorting centres belonging to Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private delivery company, according to the company.

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Major blow to Ukraine’s food supply chains

Ukraine’s food supply network has suffered major damage in the attacks. Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said about 90 per cent of the food logistics operated by retail chains had been destroyed in Russian attacks.

The 90 per cent figure relates only to retail-chain logistics infrastructure, not to Ukraine’s total food stocks or warehouses. Vysotskyi said there was no immediate threat of a food shortage, while officials were looking at alternative ways to move supplies, including direct deliveries from producers to retailers.

Kyiv has faced nearly continuous air raids for a third straight day, severely affecting civilian life and disrupting economic activity in the Ukrainian capital. The attacks come more than four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.