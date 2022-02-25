New Delhi: Russian soldiers on Friday raised the country’s flag over the administrative buildings of Kakhovka and Kherson in southern Ukraine. Earlier today, explosions were heard in the capital city of Kiev as the Russian special military operation entered the second day. Ukraine’s Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said explosions were caused by Ukrainian “anti-missile system shooting” a missile out of the sky, CNN reported, noting that the inputs were not independently verified.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Jalandhar Issues Helpline Number For Safe Evacuation of Stranded Indians

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Ministry has said its armed forces have inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces since the military operations began. The ministry said more than 30 Russian tanks had been destroyed, along with seven Russian aircraft and six helicopters. Also Read - What is SWIFT Banking System, Can it be Used in Sanctions Against Russia? EXPLAINED

“Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar informs: Estimated losses of the enemy as of 03:00 25.02.2022 Aircraft 7 units Helicopters 6 units Tanks – more than 30 units. BBM – 130 units. The loss of enemy personnel is approximately (to be specified) 800 people,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted. Also Read - Russian Forces Within 32 Kilometers Of Kyiv, Could Topple Govt: Report

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations “to protect” the people in the Donbas region.

Since then, several nations including the UK, the US and Canada have condemned Russia’s military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. The European Union has decided to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the latter’s military operation in Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)