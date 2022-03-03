Moscow: Russian forces on Thursday captured Kherson, a port city in Ukraine as the Kremlin’s assault on its neighbour entered its eighth day, news agency AFP reported. A Russian official said troops took control of the coastal city of Kherson — a claim the Ukrainian military denied.Also Read - Russian Military Instructed To Ensure Safe Removal of Indian Citizens From War Zone: President Putin Tells PM Modi

#BREAKING Ukrainian officials confirm Russia's capture of southern city Kherson pic.twitter.com/fkwCwFXEci — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2022

Also Read - India Exploring Options To Reach East Ukraine To Evacuate Stranded Citizens From There, Says Govt

Igor Konashenkov, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, claimed that the key Black Sea port city of nearly 300,000 people was under Russia's "complete control," and that talks were underway between Russian commanders and city and regional authorities over how to maintain order.

In a video address to the nation early today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance but didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities, including Kherson. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment”, said Zelenskyy.

For the unversed, Kherson was one of at least three cities that Russian troops had encircled, along with the coastal city of Mariupol and Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine.