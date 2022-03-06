Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that Russian forces preparing to bombard Ukraine port city Odessa. Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities prepared for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: Last Leg of Operation Ganga Begins, India Asks Students To Reach Hungary

Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said. A similar cease-fire planned there and in the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping women, children and older under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

The revived announcement came after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a Russian-speaking member of his Cabinet traveled to Moscow and spoke with Ukraine's president in hopes of brokering a broader deal to stop the fighting, now in its 11 day.