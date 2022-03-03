New Delhi: The Russian forces continued to press their offensive in Ukraine on a variety of fronts as the fighting intensified on Thursday. The Russian military said it had control of Kherson, which has a population of 280,000 people, making it the first major city to fall since a Russian invasion began last week.Also Read - Ukraine Explains Why Russia Invaded

Kherson Governor Hennadiy Lahuta said Russian forces have fully captured the building of the Kherson Oblast Administration, according to a report by The Kyiv Independent. Russian forces have taken a strategic Ukrainian seaport and set siege to another as Moscow tries to cut its neighbor off from the Black Sea.

As Russian forces advanced on strategic points in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities on Thursday called on compatriots to launch a guerrilla war against Russian forces. In a video message posted online, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich urged men to cut down trees and destroy rear columns of Russian troops. “We urge people to begin providing total popular resistance to the enemy in the occupied territories,” Arestovich said. “The weak side of the Russian army is the rear – if we burn them now and block the rear, the war will stop in a matter of days,” he said.

Ukraine has seven World Heritage sites, located in the western city of Lviv; in the capital, Kyiv; in the Black Sea port city of Odesa; and in the second largest city of Kharkiv. All four cities have been subjected to artillery attacks and air bombardment by the invading Russian forces.

A look at the status of major cities in Ukraine

Kyiv: In Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Russian advance has stalled in the face of strong resistance. Britain’s Ministry of Defense says that a Russian military column heading for Kyiv has made “little discernible progress” over the past three days and remains over 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the center of the city. The column has been delayed by Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdowns and congestion, the ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing Thursday.

Mariupol: Heavy fighting continued in Mariupol, in the outskirts of the strategic the Azov Sea port city. Electricity and phone connections are mostly not working in Mariupol, which faces food and water shortages. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, was encircled by Russian forces. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless. “We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop,” Boychenko said

Chernihiv: Russian forces have hit several residential buildings in central Chernihiv, Northern Territorial Defense Forces said according to The Kyiv Independent report. The report stated that there were no military military infrastructure in the nearby area and there were only schools, residential buildings, kindergartens and a hospital.

Kharkiv: Ukraine’s city largest city Kharkiv remained under a heavy bombing campaign with missiles striking civilian areas. At least seven educational institutions have been damaged in attacks over the past week, including the Karazin National University in Kharkiv on Wednesday, the UNESCO statement said.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)