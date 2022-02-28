New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Andrei Fedorov, former deputy Russian foreign minister claimed that President Vladimir Putin’s initial order was to ‘complete the military operation with a victory by March 2’. Earlier last week, Putin had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences you have never seen. He had stated that the attack was needed to keep civilians in eastern Ukraine safe—a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.Also Read - Operation Ganga: Air India's Fifth Flight Carrying 249 Stranded Indians Lands in Delhi From Bucharest

However, he was hopeful of the announced talks between Russia and Ukraine near the Belarusian border. "There should be talks going on without preconditions. I know the position of my friends in Kyiv and the leadership of Ukraine. They're ready to sit and to talk, but without precondition," Fedorov told Al Jazeera.

Russia, Ukraine to Hold Talks

His statement comes as Ukraine agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus. Head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky said that Russians are heading to the place where the talks will be held. The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported.

Next 24 Hours Crucial For Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a telephonic conversation on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, reported news agency Reuters citing a Downing Street spokesperson.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.