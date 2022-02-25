Kyiv: Top Biden administration officials said on Thursday that Russian mechanised forces had entered Ukraine through Belarus and were about 20 miles (32 kilometres) from Kyiv, CNN reported quoting two sources on the call. According to reports, the officials described another Russian element that entered Ukraine from Russia as being a bit further away, but that both were headed toward Kyiv with the goal of encircling the city and potentially toppling the Ukrainian government.Also Read - 'Nobody Can Stop Russia': Blind Psychic Baba Vanga Had Predicted Vladimir Putin Would Rule The World!

A US Department of Defense statement said "There is fighting within 20 miles of the center of Kyiv—the Ukrainian capital—as well as fighting around the eastern city of Kharkiv and in the southern part of the beleaguered country…" An official said "These three axes are … clearly designed to take key population centers," According to various media reports.

Ukraine says it claimed 800 casualties among Russian troops

As the war continues to intensify, Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said that its armed forces have inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces since the attack began on Thursday, reported CNN. However, it is not clear if the ministry was referring solely to the number killed. Earlier, the ministry has also said that 30 Russian tanks had been destroyed along with seven Russian aircraft and six helicopters.

At least 3 more explosions heard across Kyiv at dawn

At least three more explosions reverberated across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, at dawn on Friday. They appeared to be coming from the southwest of the city.

Kyiv hasn’t experienced anything like this since 1941 Nazi attack, says Ukrains’s foreign minister

In a tweet early Friday morning, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba decried the “horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv.”

“Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” he wrote. “Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. (Sever) all ties. Kick Russia out of (everywhere.)

New “maximum impact” sanctions on Russia

The European Union announced new sanctions on Russia early Friday that would target the country’s financial, energy and transport sectors, visa policy, and include export controls and export financing bans.

The sanctions will have “maximum impact on the Russian economy and political elite,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. “We will hold the Kremlin accountable,” she said.