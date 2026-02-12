Home

News

Russian Foreign Minister provides big update on India-US trade deal, rejects claims that India will stop buying Russian oil, details inside

Russian Foreign Minister provides big update on India-US trade deal, rejects claims that India will stop buying Russian oil, details inside

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected the claims of India stopping to buy oil from Russia. This comes after the signing of the trade deal between India and the United States. scroll down to know what it means.

Russian Foreign Minister provides big update on India-US trade deal, rejects claims that India will stop buying Russian oil, details inside

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has denied the assertions made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil as part of the trade deal between New Delhi and Washington. The Russian finance minister, during a session of the State Duma lawmakers on Wednesday, gave this statement. He also highlighted that apart from US President Trump, no other leader, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said anything publicly.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s statement on India’s oil policy

Sergei Lavrov told a lawmaker in the State Duma, “You mentioned that Donald Trump announced India’s agreement to no longer purchase Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders,” as reported by PTI.

This comes shortly after the US Customs officially announced the removal of an additional 25 per cent of tariffs on Tuesday. In addition, US President Trump had previously announced that additional tariffs on Indian goods would be removed, as the country has agreed to stop purchasing oil from Russia. This may have led Russia to think that the US is trying to take control of shifting energies between India and Russia.

Also Read: Big update in India-US trade as additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods will now be…; check new US Customs rule

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Russia’s response to the US

Russian Minister Lavrov on Monday told TV BRICS, “The US is attempting to control our trade, investment cooperation, and military-technical ties with major strategic partners, such as India and other BRICS members.”

A day ago, the country had also accused the US of using forceful methods to stop India and other countries from purchasing the Russian oil.

Also Read: Big update in India-US trade deal as Interim Trade Agreement expected to be…; check what Commerce Secretary has said

India-US trade deal

Washington and New Delhi stated on the signing of a trade agreement on February 7, highlighting the removal of an additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. This came as a major relief for many industries across India.

However, Trump’s comment about India agreeing to stop purchasing Russian oil has not been addressed by anyone from India as of now. A similar statement was given by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.